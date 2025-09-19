Perkins Coie Trust Co Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

