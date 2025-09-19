HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 461 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 4.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 41.0% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.43 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

