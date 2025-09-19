Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 641 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Brady Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $419.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average of $161.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

