AHL Investment Management Inc. Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for 5.4% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in CocaCola by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $14,496,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

CocaCola Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $285.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

View Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.