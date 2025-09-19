Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.