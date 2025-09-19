Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 762,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 471,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 128,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.93.
Insider Transactions at CocaCola
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CocaCola Stock Performance
Shares of KO stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The company has a market capitalization of $285.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.
CocaCola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
