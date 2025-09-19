Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $77,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $290.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.18 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

