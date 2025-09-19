YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,524 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,207.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,137.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

