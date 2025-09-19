RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $158.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $161.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. RTX’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

