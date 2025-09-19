Security National Bank Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $611.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

