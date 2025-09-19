Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 181 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total value of $28,967.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 347,467 shares in the company, valued at $55,608,618.68. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, September 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,319 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.29, for a total value of $1,158,524.51.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $1,054,350.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $981,225.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $168.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $170.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 4,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.