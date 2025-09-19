Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.63.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $476.00 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.12 and a 200-day moving average of $463.26.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.