Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,418,000 after buying an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $292.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

