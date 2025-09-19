Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.52. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $235.83 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $313.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

