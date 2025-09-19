Elk River Wealth Management LLC Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $293,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,116,158.52. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:UBER opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $99.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.