Ryan Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Enbridge comprises approximately 0.0% of Ryan Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $39.73 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.98%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.