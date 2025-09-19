Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 16,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its position in Starbucks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CICC Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.42 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $94.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

