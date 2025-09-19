Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Sold by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $127.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

