Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Purchased by TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.

TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Accenture by 2,087.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 98,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 129,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 59.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.52. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $235.83 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

