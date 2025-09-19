Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Raises Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,175,555. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

