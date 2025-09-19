Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $745,000 in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 528.6% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $377.92 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $329.16 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.77 and a 200 day moving average of $379.28.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

