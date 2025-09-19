1,220 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. $MO Purchased by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,322,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,569,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,499,000 after purchasing an additional 805,558 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

NYSE MO opened at $64.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

