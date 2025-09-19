International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.5% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 41.5% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.11.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.