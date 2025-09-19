Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Point Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $62,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,564,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VV stock opened at $306.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.11. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.40 and a 12 month high of $307.35.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

