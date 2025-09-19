SPDR Gold Shares $GLD is PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

PMV Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.2% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $335.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $236.13 and a one year high of $341.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.62.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

