Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,815,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.