ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 608 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

