Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $198,685,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after buying an additional 372,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,777,000 after buying an additional 268,847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,882,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,217,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,374,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $142.17.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

