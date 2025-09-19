Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Decreased by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.9% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.49 and a 12 month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.03.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,855,781.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,737,000.84. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,107 shares of company stock worth $13,183,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

