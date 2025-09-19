Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Park Capital Management LLC WI

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,593,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,257,000 after acquiring an additional 45,557 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 876,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,664,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,557,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,140,000 after buying an additional 86,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.9%

PG opened at $157.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

