Perkins Coie Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 0.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $3,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $274.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

