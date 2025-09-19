Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $244.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $245.15. The company has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

