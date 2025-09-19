Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 651,044,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,411,543,000 after buying an additional 8,185,006 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,177,874 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 55,216,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,339,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,038,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,798,000 after purchasing an additional 238,873 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1%

AT&T stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $208.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

