Pachira Investments Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Pachira Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

