Target Corporation $TGT Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,666,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1,364.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after buying an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 572.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,733,000 after buying an additional 1,042,047 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.69.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

About Target

Free Report

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

