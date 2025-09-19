Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 50,782 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after purchasing an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after purchasing an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.