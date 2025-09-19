Piscataqua Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.6% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.43 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

