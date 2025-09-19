Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 114,080,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,656,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,597,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,826 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,885,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,288 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

