Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8%

CVX stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $274.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

