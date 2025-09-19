Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Global Financial Private Client LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after buying an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after buying an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This trade represents a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 2.1%

TSLA opened at $416.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.43 and a 200-day moving average of $307.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.95, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

