Global Financial Private Client LLC Purchases 44 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $301.19 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

