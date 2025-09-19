Clare Market Investments LLC Sells 160 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Clare Market Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock worth $975,547,217. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.63. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $156.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

