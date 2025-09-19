Three Seasons Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Three Seasons Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the first quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $480.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.24.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,408.97. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

