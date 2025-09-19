Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $244.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $226.48 and a one year high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.00 and a 200 day moving average of $263.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $545,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,245,694.69. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,077 shares of company stock worth $19,099,953. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.