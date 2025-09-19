Security National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,785 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for about 1.2% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $161.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.33.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,947,010 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on RTX from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.