RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Persium Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.87.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $158.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

