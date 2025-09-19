Security National Bank Buys 238 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.50, for a total value of $200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,881. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $480.84 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $623.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $471.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

