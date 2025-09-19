Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 1,682 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $464.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $444.68 and its 200-day moving average is $404.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $466.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.