Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned approximately 6.79% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,579,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $464.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $466.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.68 and a 200-day moving average of $404.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.