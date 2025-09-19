P E Global LLC Has $70.02 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

P E Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.6% of P E Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. P E Global LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $608.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $548.47. The company has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $611.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.