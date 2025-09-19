ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 784 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $608.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.55 and a 200 day moving average of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $731.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $611.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

